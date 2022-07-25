WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

President Joe Biden will deliver virtual remarks Monday to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch the remarks in the player above.

READ MORE: Biden likely infected by BA.5 coronavirus variant, doctor says

Biden is recovering from COVID-19, after he tested positive Thursday morning.

On Sunday, the president’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden’s symptoms continued to “improve significantly.”

“The president is responding to therapy as expected,” O’Connor wrote in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness.

O’Connor wrote that Biden still has a sore throat, though other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably.”