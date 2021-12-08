WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on bipartisan infrastructure law in Kansas City, MO

President Joe Biden will give remarks in Kansas City, MO on Wednesday on his bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Biden has travelled the U.S. touting the law. In addition to speeding repairs to roads and bridges, Biden has touted the law’s investments in upgrading public transit and trains, replacing lead pipes and expanding access to broadband internet. The law, he said, is estimated to create an extra 2 million jobs a year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.