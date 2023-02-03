WATCH: Strong job numbers show ‘economic plan is working,’ Biden says

Reflecting on the strength of new U.S. jobs numbers, President Joe Biden says his “economic plan is working.”

The government said Friday that employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

The job gain was so large it left economists scratching their heads and wondering why the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes haven’t slowed hiring at a time when many foresee a recession nearing.

Friday’s report instead added to the picture of a resilient U.S. labor market, with low unemployment, relatively few layoffs and many job openings. Though good for workers, employers’ steady demand for labor has also helped accelerate wage growth and contributed to high inflation.

On top of the job growth it reported for January, the government on Friday also revised up its estimate of the gains in November and December by a combined 71,000.

January’s hiring was broad-based across industries. A category that includes restaurants and bars added 99,000 workers. Professional and business services jobs, including bookkeepers and consultants, rose by 82,000.