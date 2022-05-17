WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event

President Joe Biden on Tuesday hosts an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander heritage month event.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The event comes as some activists continue to be concerned about hate attacks against Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

There are 22.9 million Asian Americans and 1.6 million Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders across the U.S., according to 2019 Census data. American history is pockmarked with anti-Asian exclusion, discrimination and prejudice, particularly when economic times are tough or during other times of great unrest. Following 9/11, there was a 1,600 percent increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes reported to the FBI in 2001 as compared to 2000.

The most recent report from Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks hate incidents and hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., shows that from March 2020 to December 2021, almost 11,000 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were self-reported to the organization. Nearly 62 percent of those incidents were reported by women.