WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks about health care in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Politics

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden will meet with families in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on June 26.

Biden’s remarks are expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET. Watch them live in the video player above.

The focus of the meeting will be health care, and in particular how the Affordable Care Act has affected the lives of these families.

Afterward Biden will deliver remarks on his health care platform. The candidate has called for expanding the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans the choice to purchase a public health insurance option like Medicare as well as extending coverage to more low-income Americans.

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

