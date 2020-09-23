What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, as he and President Donald Trump make appeals to voters in battleground states in the final stretch of the campaign season.

Biden’s North Carolina trip this week marks his first time back in the state since the primaries. A CNN poll last week showed Biden with a narrow lead in the state over Trump, with 49 percent of likely voters supporting Biden and 46 percent supporting Trump.

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

