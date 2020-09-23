WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, as he and President Donald Trump make appeals to voters in battleground states in the final stretch of the campaign season.

Watch in the video player above.

Biden’s North Carolina trip this week marks his first time back in the state since the primaries. A CNN poll last week showed Biden with a narrow lead in the state over Trump, with 49 percent of likely voters supporting Biden and 46 percent supporting Trump.