WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks in Pittsburgh to promote infrastructure law, strengthening supply chain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden was headed to Pittsburgh on Friday to promote the benefits of his infrastructure package as well as strengthening the nation’s supply chains.

Biden is set to appear just two miles from the site of an early-morning bridge collapse that underscored his frequent calls to do more for the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges.

“The president is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time,” the White House said in a statement. It added that the White House was in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.”

The dramatic event — which produced no fatalities, but prompted rescuers to form a human chain to help retrieve multiple people from a dangling bus — offers Biden a striking example of what he often says is the urgent need for investments in the country’s infrastructure. Friday’s trip is an opening step in a broader campaign to promote White House achievements in key states before the midterm elections.

The visit will take Biden, a Pennsylvania native, to a key battleground in this year’s midterm congressional elections. The battle to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection, is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races this year.

But two of the three leading Democrats on Pennsylvania’s statewide ballot this spring who were invited to appear with Biden will not attend, their campaigns confirmed on the eve of the president’s visit.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a leading Senate candidate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the likely Democratic nominee in the race for governor, will be absent because of scheduling conflicts, according to their spokespeople. Another top Senate candidate, Rep. Conor Lamb, a longtime Biden supporter based in Pittsburgh, will attend, his office confirmed. All three had been invited to participate in a photo line with the president.

The White House announced Biden’s trip on Monday after the president said last week he would look to get out of Washington more in the second year of his presidency.

Biden, who has seen his poll numbers sink in the midst of an unrelenting pandemic and high inflation, said it was important that he “go out and talk to the public” about what he’s accomplished and about why Congress needs to get behind the rest of his domestic agenda.

While in Pittsburgh, Biden will focus on the economy, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“He’ll be talking about how far we’ve come in getting our economy moving again, making more right here in America, and ensuring all workers benefit,”

Psaki told reporters at the White House on Thursday. “He’ll highlight the 367,000 manufacturing jobs that our economy has created since he took office, and he’ll underscore the vital role the federal government can play in bringing workers and businesses together.”

