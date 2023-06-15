WATCH LIVE: Blinken delivers remarks on State Department’s annual human trafficking report

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will delivers remarks on Thursday on the department’s annual human trafficking report.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Blinken will be joined by Cindy Dyer, ambassador-at-large to monitor and combat trafficking in persons.

According to the State Department, the report “assesses government efforts around the world to combat human trafficking and highlights strategies to address this crime and protect the victims.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.