WATCH LIVE: Blinken gives remarks on Americans remaining in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will give remarks Wednesday on the number of U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan.

Watch Blinken’s remarks live at 12:15 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 70,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the largest U.S. airlift in history.

The 70,000 evacuees include more than 4,000 American citizens and family members, as well as Afghans who have obtained a limited number of special immigrant visas, which are for people who have worked for the U.S. or NATO as interpreters or in some other capacity.

The U.S. is also evacuating Afghans, along with their immediate families, who have applied for the visas but not yet received them, and people who face particular danger from the Taliban. That includes people who worked for the government, members of civil society, journalists and human rights activists.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.