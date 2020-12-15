Census Bureau holds news conference on Demographic Analysis estimates

The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a news conference Dec. 15 to announce the release of the 2020 Demographic Analysis population estimates.

This data set, which is released separately from the official census count, includes national-level estimates of the population by age, sex, and select race and Hispanic origin groups as of April 1, 2020. The numbers are collected not through a questionnaire, but rather birth records, death records, data on international migration, and Medicare enrollment records to estimate the size of the U.S. population, according to the Census Bureau.

Leaked House documents recently showed that the Census Bureau found irregularities in this year’s national tally that could affect more than 1 million records. The anomalies will likely force a delay of several weeks past a Dec. 31 deadline for the Census Bureau to turn in the congressional apportionment numbers.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform issued a subpoena last Thursday to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, seeking documents related to these data irregularities.

A federal judge rejected an emergency request yesterday from the Trump administration that would stop it from being immediately forced to release documents showing how the 2020 census numbers have been crunched in the weeks since the U.S. head count ended in October.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.