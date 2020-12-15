Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Census Bureau holds news conference on Demographic Analysis estimates

Politics

The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a news conference Dec. 15 to announce the release of the 2020 Demographic Analysis population estimates.

This data set, which is released separately from the official census count, includes national-level estimates of the population by age, sex, and select race and Hispanic origin groups as of April 1, 2020. The numbers are collected not through a questionnaire, but rather birth records, death records, data on international migration, and Medicare enrollment records to estimate the size of the U.S. population, according to the Census Bureau.

Leaked House documents recently showed that the Census Bureau found irregularities in this year’s national tally that could affect more than 1 million records. The anomalies will likely force a delay of several weeks past a Dec. 31 deadline for the Census Bureau to turn in the congressional apportionment numbers.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform issued a subpoena last Thursday to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, seeking documents related to these data irregularities.

A federal judge rejected an emergency request yesterday from the Trump administration that would stop it from being immediately forced to release documents showing how the 2020 census numbers have been crunched in the weeks since the U.S. head count ended in October.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

By —

Associated Press

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 15 WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany holds White House news briefing

  2. Watch Dec 14 Childhood trauma impacts millions of Americans, and it’s having devastating consequences

  3. Read Dec 14 Electoral College formally casts votes: live updates

  4. Read Dec 15 FDA approves first over-the-counter home test for COVID-19

  5. Read Dec 15 WATCH: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds news briefing

Supreme Court reviews Trump effort to change census data on immigrants

Politics Nov 30

The Latest