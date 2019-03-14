WATCH LIVE: Commerce secretary to testify on 2020 census citizenship question

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday about the 2020 census.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a challenge to the Trump administration’s decision to add a question on citizenship status to the 2020 census–an addition blocked in January by U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York Judge Jesse Furman.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is scheduled to testify before a House committee at 10 a.m. EST.

Ross had claimed the inclusion of the question was at the request of the Department of Justice.

The committee has said Ross agreed to testify voluntarily and without a subpoena, but only after “several weeks of discussions,” and that the Department of Commerce “withheld a wide range of requested documents for months.”

