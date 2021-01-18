WATCH LIVE: Committee On Homeland Security holds confirmation hearing for Alejandro Mayorkas

WASHINGTON (AP) — A confirmation hearing for President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Homeland Security chief is expected to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The event is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

The Senate typically confirms some nominees, particularly the secretaries of defense, state and treasury, on Inauguration Day, though raw feelings regarding Trump led to Democratic-caused delays four years ago. But this year it will also likely be convening for Trump’s impeachment trial. The House is set to impeach Trump this week on a sole charge of inciting insurrection in the riot.

Republicans will chair all hearings conducted before Jan. 20, when Vice President-elect Kamala Harris promises to deliver control to Democrats.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated.