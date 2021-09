Congressional leaders — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell — will attend a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

The event is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Saturday marked 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2011 attacks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.