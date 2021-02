Congressional leaders are expected to hold a moment of silence to mark the deaths of 500,000 Americans to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the event in the player above.

The nation passed the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality of the pandemic.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden marked 500,000 U.S. lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony at the White House.