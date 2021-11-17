WATCH LIVE: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gives remarks at the Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to give remarks at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Austin met at the Pentagon Tuesday with Norway’s new Defense Minister, Odd Roger Enoksen, in his first visit to the U.S. since taking the position.

The Pentagon said Austin wanted to host the meeting in order to congratulate Enoksen on his recent appointment as well as to reaffirm the United States “as a committed ally partner and friend to Norway.”

In brief remarks following an honor cordon arrival ceremony, Austin called Norway one of America’s “most valued and forward leaning allies,” and he thanked Enoksen for his country’s contributions in Afghanistan.

“We will always be grateful for the brave Norwegian forces who operated the hospital at the Kabul airport right up to the very end of our common military mission,” Austin said, adding that the U.S. is also appreciative of Norway’s help during the airlift of 124,000 people.

Both men said the commitment to NATO and the challenges posed by Russia would be topics high on the agenda during their meeting.

Enoksen said Norway takes its responsibility in the High North “very seriously,” underscoring its concern “about Russia’s military capabilities in our neighborhood.”

“We welcome the increased interests and activity in the High North from the US and other allies,” he said.