WATCH LIVE: Democratic House leaders hold briefing as caucus begins new session as minority party

Democratic House leaders will hold a news briefing Tuesday as the caucus begins the new session as the minority party.

Democrats decried the new rules passed Monday night by House Republicans as caving to the demands of the far-right aligned with Trump’s Make American Great Again agenda.

“These rules are not a serious attempt at governing,” said Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee. Rather, he said, it’s a “ransom note from far right.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., focused his criticism on the GOP’s so-called Holman Rule, which would allow Congress to rescind the pay of individual federal employees: “This is no way to govern.”