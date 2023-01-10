WATCH LIVE: Democratic House leaders hold briefing as caucus begins new session as minority party

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press
Democratic House leaders will hold a news briefing Tuesday as the caucus begins the new session as the minority party.
The briefing is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.
Democrats decried the new rules passed Monday night by House Republicans as caving to the demands of the far-right aligned with Trump’s Make American Great Again agenda.
“These rules are not a serious attempt at governing,” said Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee. Rather, he said, it’s a “ransom note from far right.”
Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., focused his criticism on the GOP’s so-called Holman Rule, which would allow Congress to rescind the pay of individual federal employees: “This is no way to govern.”
