WATCH LIVE: Deputy Defense Sec. nominee Kathleen Hicks testifies before Senate committee

The Senate Armed Services committee will hear testimony Feb. 2 from President Joe Biden’s nominee for deputy defense secretary, Kathleen Hicks.

Watch the hearing live at 9:30 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Hicks previously served as principal deputy undersecretary of defense for policy at the Pentagon, and was most recently senior vice president and director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She has been leading the defense agency review team during Biden’s presidential transition.

If confirmed, Hicks will be the first woman to serve in the deputy defense secretary position at the Pentagon.

READ MORE: Meet Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.