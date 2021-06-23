WATCH LIVE: Director Christopher Wray testifies on FBI budget

WASHINGTON (AP) — Director Christopher Wray is expected to testify on the FBI budget on Wednesday.

The Biden administration says it’ll enhance its analysis of threats from domestic terrorists as part of a nationwide strategy to combat domestic terrorism.

The new plan unveiled last week includes enhancing the sharing of intelligence within law enforcement agencies. The administration will work with tech companies to eliminate terrorist content online. The National Security Council plan comes six months after a mob of insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says domestic violent extremists pose an increased threat in 2021. President Joe Biden calls domestic terrorism “a stain on the soul of America.”

The new strategy includes enhancing the government’s analysis of domestic terrorism and improving the information that is shared between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Administration officials said the Justice Department had also implemented a new system to “methodically track” domestic terrorism cases nationwide within the FBI.

“In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a speech lest week.