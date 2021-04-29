WATCH LIVE: DOJ, FBI officials testify on response to violent extremism, domestic terrorism

Officials from the FBI and Department of Justice will testify before the House Committee on Appropriations Thursday about the agencies’ response to violent extremism and domestic terrorism.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, will testify about the response to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, and is expected to say that agents are still working on “gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges against the individuals involved.” She’s also expected to address what often motivates both domestic and homegrown violent extremists, and say that extremists motivated by race or ethnicity, anti-government or anti-authority ideologies are likely to “pose the greatest domestic terrorism threats in 2021 and likely into 2022.”

Brad Wiegmann, deputy assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s National Security Division, is also expected to testify about the agency’s response to the Jan. 6 attack, as well as overall measures to respond to domestic terrorism. In the next fiscal year, Wiegmann will say, the FBI has redirected $21.6 million and 135 positions, including 67 Special Agents, to address the surge in domestic terrorism cases in the U.S.

