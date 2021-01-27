WATCH LIVE: Energy secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm appears at Senate confirmation hearing

The Senate Energy Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday to consider the nomination of former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to be secretary of energy for President Joe Biden’s administration.

The confirmation hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

If confirmed, Granholm will be the second woman to lead the Energy Department, overseeing the country’s energy conservation efforts, national research labs and nuclear weapon stockpiles, among other things.

Granholm served as governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011, the first woman to hold that role. In that position she backed policies promoting renewable energy and worked closely with the auto industry.

