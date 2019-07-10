What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Facial recognition technology, privacy under scrutiny at House committee hearing

Politics

The House Homeland Security Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Wednesday about the Department of Homeland Security’s use of facial recognition and biometric technologies.

The House committee will hear testimony beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The hearing comes during a week when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has come under scrutiny for requesting states provide it with scans of driver’s license photos. No representatives from ICE are expected to testify.

Witnesses include Border Protection Office of Field Operations’ John Wagner, Transportation Security Administration Assistant Administrator for Requirements and Capabilities Analysis Austin Gould, U.S. Secret Service CTO Joseph Di Petro, and National Institute of Standards and Technology Information Technology Laboratory Director Charles Romine.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

