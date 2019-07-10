WATCH LIVE: Facial recognition technology, privacy under scrutiny at House committee hearing

The House Homeland Security Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Wednesday about the Department of Homeland Security’s use of facial recognition and biometric technologies.

The House committee will hear testimony beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The hearing comes during a week when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has come under scrutiny for requesting states provide it with scans of driver’s license photos. No representatives from ICE are expected to testify.

Witnesses include Border Protection Office of Field Operations’ John Wagner, Transportation Security Administration Assistant Administrator for Requirements and Capabilities Analysis Austin Gould, U.S. Secret Service CTO Joseph Di Petro, and National Institute of Standards and Technology Information Technology Laboratory Director Charles Romine.

