WATCH LIVE: Fauci, other federal officials testify about COVID-19 response

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH and a top adviser to President Joe Biden on the pandemic, will testify Thursday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions about the COVID-19 response in the U.S.

Fauci will be joined by other federal health officials, including Dr. David Kessler, the chief science officer for COVID-19 response at the department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA; and Dr. Rochelle Wolensky, director of the CDC.

Nearly 40 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 12 percent of the population, according to the CDC. Scientists estimate that around 70 percent of the population needs to be immune from the virus to achieve herd immunity.

During a Congressional hearing on Wednesday, Fauci said he was concerned “that we prematurely pull back and don’t give the vaccines time to continue to protect the country.”

“My concern is that we don’t have the corporate memory of the lessons learned and we don’t look at what happened to us here and the things that we need to do in the future to prevent this from happening again.”

