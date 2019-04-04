WATCH: FBI Director Chris Wray testifies before House committee

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying before the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday morning.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is scheduled to testify before the House Appropriations Committee at 9:30 a.m. EST. Watch live in the video player above.

The official agenda is focused on the FBI’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2020, but Wray is expected to be questioned about another issue that has been the focus of lawmakers — the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference and possible ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his final report on the Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr last month. Barr issued a four-page summary of Mueller’s findings, but Democrats and many Republicans have pushed for the Department of Justice to release the full report. Democrats on Wednesday authorized the chair of the House Judiciary Committee to issue subpoenas relating to the Russia report.