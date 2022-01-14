WATCH LIVE: FEMA head Criswell joins Psaki at White House briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to answer questions from journalists alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell during a briefing Friday.

at 11:45 a.m. ET

Criswell is slated to highlight plans for FEMA to support hospitals that are short-staffed and overburdened with patients sick as a result of the omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases sweeping the nation. This decision could give governors more resources to respond to the pandemic, CNN reported Friday.

