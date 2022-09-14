WATCH LIVE: Former Congressman Elijah Cummings’s official portrait unveiled at the Capitol

An official portrait of former Congressman Elijah Cummings is expected to be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. Watch the ceremony in the player above.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip James Clyburn are expected to speak.

Cummings died in 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health challenges. He was 68.

A sharecropper’s son, Cummings became the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump, and was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor in his black-majority district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore as well as more well-to-do suburbs.

The portrait was commissioned by the congressman’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, and was painted by Baltimore artist Jerrell Gibbs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.