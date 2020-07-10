WATCH LIVE: Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta testifies before House Foreign Affairs Committee

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta will testify about how to respond to Russian threats before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday, July 10.

After reports that Russia offered bounties in exchange for killing U.S. soldiers abroad, Panetta will offer his perspective about how to manage concerns emerging from Russia. He will offer online testimony before the subcommittee that focuses on Europe, Eurasia, energy and the environment.

