WATCH LIVE: Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta testifies before House Foreign Affairs Committee

Former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta will testify about how to respond to Russian threats before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday, July 10.

Watch the testimony in the video player above at 2 p.m. ET.

After reports that Russia offered bounties in exchange for killing U.S. soldiers abroad, Panetta will offer his perspective about how to manage concerns emerging from Russia. He will offer online testimony before the subcommittee that focuses on Europe, Eurasia, energy and the environment.