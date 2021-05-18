WATCH LIVE: Former DHS officials testify on intelligence division’s role in Capitol attack

Former Department of Homeland Security officials will testify Tuesday on the role of the Office of Intelligence and Analysis in the period leading to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Francis Taylor, former under secretary for Intelligence and Analysis at DHS, will testify alongside Patricia Cogswell, former deputy administrator at the Transportation Security Administration. They will be joined by Mike Sena, president of the National Fusion Center Association, and Faiza Patel, director of the Liberty & National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

The Office of Intelligence and Analysis, a division of DHS, is now being subject to scrutiny surrounding its role sharing intelligence relevant to the Jan. 6 attack. In a forthcoming report obtained by NPR, Mitch Silber, former head of intelligence at the New York Police Department, alleges that while intelligence collection was “robust” prior to the insurrection, “the failure was in the analysis of the intelligence and the failure of senior government officials to issue warnings based on that intelligence.”

