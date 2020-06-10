WATCH LIVE: George Floyd’s brother, law enforcement officials testify on policing practices

George Floyd’s brother and leading law enforcement officials are among those who will testify Wednesday about U.S. policing practices and accountability, as protests over Floyd’s death and other police killings of black people continue across the country.

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee will hear from Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, along with with police chiefs, police reform advocates and the lawyer for the family of Floyd, a black man who died last month in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck, sparking major demonstrations in dozens of cities around the country.

On Monday, Democrats in the House and Senate introduced a bill aimed at curbing police misconduct and use of force. The bill proposes a number of changes to policing practices, including banning federal police from choking measures like the one used on Floyd.