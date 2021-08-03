WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to sexual harassment investigation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is denying findings made by New York Attorney General Letitia James during an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the political leader.

“My attorney, who is a nonpolitical former federal prosecutor, has done a response to each allegation, and the facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” Cuomo said.

The investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, New York’s attorney general announced Tuesday in a finding that quickly renewed calls for the Democrat’s resignation or impeachment.