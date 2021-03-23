WATCH LIVE: Health care experts testify about prescription drug prices

Health care experts will testify Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S.

Prescription drugs in the U.S. cost 2.5 times more on average than other Western nations, according to a recent RAND Corporation report.

Former President Donald Trump in November signed four executive orders aimed at curbing prescription drug costs. A bipartisan bill aimed at lowering prices was introduced in the Senate in February 2020, but it did not receive enough support to pass.

