By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: House Budget committee hearing on the need to abolish the debt limit

Politics

The House Budget committee holds a hearing Wednesday on the need to abolish the debt limit.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: