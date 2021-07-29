WATCH LIVE: House committee discusses Texas voting rights

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is expected to discuss voting rights in Texas on Thursday.
The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
Witnesses will include:
- Senfronia Thompson, Texas State Representative and member on Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies
- Nicole Collier, Texas State Representative and chair on Texas Legislative Black Caucus
- Diego Bernal, Texas State Representative
- Nina Perales, Vice President of Litigation at Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund
This story is developing and will be updated.
