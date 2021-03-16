What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: House committee holds hearing with Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction

House oversight committee on Tuesday will hold a hearing with the Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

The Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction is tasked with conducting audits and inspections of reconstruction efforts in the country.

The hearing will discuss eight areas of U.S. reconstruction activity that SIGAR has identified as especially vulnerable to waste, fraud and abuse.

