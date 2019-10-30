WATCH LIVE: House committee marks up impeachment inquiry resolution

A House committee is marking up a resolution that outlines how lawmakers will proceed with their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The House committee markup is expected to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

On Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled the text of the resolution, which lays out the procedures for open impeachment hearings.

The full House plans to vote on the measure Thursday.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry last month after a July phone call came to light in which Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.