WATCH LIVE: House Democrats discuss resolution cancelling Trump’s emergency declaration

Politics

House Democrats introduced a joint resolution on Friday to cut off the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump on the southern border, which raised qualms about the president’s authority and precedent on both sides of the aisle. With enough projected support to pass, the House will vote on the measure this week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers are expected to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. ET. Watch live in our player above.

This story is developing and will be updated.

