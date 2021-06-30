WATCH LIVE: House Democrats hold briefing on INVEST in America Act

House Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are expected to hold a briefing Wednesday on the INVEST in America Act focusing on transportation infrastructure.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The INVEST in America Act is a bill backed by House Democrats that proposes $547 billion in funding for roads, bridges, and safety; transit; and passenger and freight rail.

President Joe Biden declared America urgently needs a “generational investment” in its infrastructure, as he looked to sell voters Tuesday on the economic benefits of the $973 billion bipartisan package that still faces an uncertain future in Congress.

Biden traveled to La Crosse, Wisconsin, population 52,000, and toured its public transit center, highlighting projects — including hybrid buses and road repair equipment — that would receive additional funding from the infrastructure bill. He argued that the package, which is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs, is a way for the United States to assert both the principles of democracy and the economic might that can come from dramatic investments in the country’s future.

“This deal isn’t just the sum of its parts. It’s a signal to ourselves, and to the world, that American democracy can come through and deliver for all our people,” said Biden. “America has always been propelled into the future by landmark investments.”

He said there is a critical need to improve crumbling infrastructure — from overwhelmed power grids to lead-filled water pipes to traffic-clogged roads — and stressed that the effort needs to be ambitious to not only improve Americans’ daily lives now but also to combat the growing challenges of climate change.

