WATCH LIVE: House energy and commerce committee holds hearing on Texas power grid failure

A House Energy subcommittee will hold a hearing Wednesday about the Texas grid failure.

The hearing will feature testimony from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner; Electric Reliability Council of Texas President and CEO Bill Magness; Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick; Environmental Progress founder and President Michael Shellenberger; and North American Electric Reliability Corporation President and CEO James Robb.

A winter storm hit Texas and other states including Georgia and Kentucky last month, causing at least 80 deaths and leaving millions without power.