WATCH LIVE: House Financial Services Committee hearing on the future of digital currency

The House Financial Services Committee holds a hearing Thursday on the future of digital currency.



The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Earlier this week, the Department of Labor issued a statement calling on fiduciaries to “exercise extreme care” around cryptocurrencies. It reminded firms they may be “personally liable for any losses” from breaching “prudence and loyalty obligations” to plan participants and that cryptocurrencies were no exception.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has described investing in cryptocurrencies as “a risky and speculative gamble,” warning of its extreme volatility and singling out the coin’s sensitivity to Elon Musks’ Tweets in particular.

On the other side of the aisle is Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville from Alabama, who is introducing the Financial Freedom Act.

Tuberville describes the Labor Department’s regulatory guidance on crypto as an “attack on tradition of economic empowerment in favor of big-brother government control.” His proposed bill would reverse the agency’s restrictions on the type of investments available to 401(k) holders through a brokerage window, including cryptocurrencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.