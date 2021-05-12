WATCH LIVE: House Foreign Affairs Committee holds hearing on climate change with envoy John Kerry

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs will meet with presidential climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday to discuss global action to address climate change.

The Biden White House is launching an effort to unearth past problems with the politicization of science within government and to tighten scientific integrity rules for the future.

A new 46-person federal scientific integrity task force with members from more than two dozen government agencies will meet for the first time on Friday. Its mission is to look back through 2009 for areas where partisanship interfered with what were supposed to be decisions based on evidence and research and to come up with ways to keep politics out of government science in the future.

The effort was spurred by concerns that the Trump administration had politicized science in ways that put lives at risk, eroded public trust and worsened climate change.