WATCH: House Foreign Affairs hearing on the Black diaspora and strengthening investment abroad

The House Foreign Affairs held a hearing Wednesday on the Black diaspora and strengthening investment abroad.



Watch the hearing in the player above.

Last week, the six Black members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet met for a Black History Month event highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts.

The six heads of big federal departments and smaller agencies participated in a roundtable discussion moderated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond, to highlight the importance of Black leadership in the military, foreign affairs, the economy and other key policy areas.