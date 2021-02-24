WATCH LIVE: House holds hearing on congressional staff wellness after U.S. Capitol attack

A House subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the well being of congressional employees and the state of damage to the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6 attack by rioters supporting former President Donald Trump.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

On Tuesday, security officials testifying before the Senate at Congress’ first hearing on the Capitol riot are casting blame and pointing fingers. But they also acknowledged that they were woefully unprepared for the violent white nationalists and extremists plotting the siege.

Senators drilled down on the stunning security failure that day as the mob stormed the Capitol, sending lawmakers certifying President Joe Biden’s election to flee for safety. Trump was impeached by the House for inciting the insurrection, but was acquitted by the Senate. It was the most violent attack on Congress in 200 years.