WATCH LIVE: House Homeland Security Committee holds hearing on migrant children in Customs and Border Protection custody

The House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the well-being of migrant children in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at noon ET. Watch in the video player above.

The committee is scheduled to hear from four witnesses, including two medical professionals, as well as the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general and the director of the Government Accountability Office’s Homeland Security and Justice unit.

On Wednesday morning, the GAO released a report finding that CBP has not consistently implemented its own medical care guidelines and procedures for migrant children. It also found that CBP did not implement a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to offer flu vaccines to those in custody, “but did not document how it arrived at this decision.”