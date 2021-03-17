WATCH LIVE: House homeland security committee holds hearing with Mayorkas on immigration

A House committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Faced with a rising number of migrants at the southwest border and criticism from all sides, Mayorkas insisted on Tuesday that the situation is under control as he defended a policy of allowing teens and children crossing by themselves to remain in the country.

Mayorkas conceded that a surge in the number of children, mostly from Central America, is a challenge for the Border Patrol and other agencies amid the coronavirus pandemic. But he rejected a Trump-era policy of sending them immediately back to Mexico or other countries.