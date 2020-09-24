What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary hearing on the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice

Politics

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Sept. 24 on oversight of the Civil Rights division of the Department of Justice.

The hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Eric S. Dreiband, the assistant attorney general at the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, is expected to testify before the committee along with a number of representatives from civil rights organizations across the U.S.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

