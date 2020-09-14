WATCH LIVE: House oversight committee examines U.S. postal service and the mail-in voting process

A House Oversight and Reform Committee panel will hold a hearing on Monday to examine the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and whether it has affected the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting process for the 2020 election.

Watch the hearing starting at noon EDT in the video player above.

Last month DeJoy testified before the Senate amid concerns about low funding and staffing in the U.S. Postal Service, as well as sweeping organizational changes.

Major delays and disruption to mail service have worried election officials facing a surge of mail-in ballots as well as voters fearful of using in-person polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeJoy’s House testimony comes days after Colorado’s secretary of state filed a lawsuit on Saturday against DeJoy and other USPS officials over an election mailer she says includes misinformation. A federal judge then temporarily banned USPS from sending the mailers to Colorado voters.

