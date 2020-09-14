What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: House oversight committee examines U.S. postal service and the mail-in voting process

Politics

A House Oversight and Reform Committee panel will hold a hearing on Monday to examine the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and whether it has affected the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting process for the 2020 election.

Watch the hearing starting at noon EDT in the video player above.

Last month DeJoy testified before the Senate amid concerns about low funding and staffing in the U.S. Postal Service, as well as sweeping organizational changes.

Major delays and disruption to mail service have worried election officials facing a surge of mail-in ballots as well as voters fearful of using in-person polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeJoy’s House testimony comes days after Colorado’s secretary of state filed a lawsuit on Saturday against DeJoy and other USPS officials over an election mailer she says includes misinformation. A federal judge then temporarily banned USPS from sending the mailers to Colorado voters.

READ MORE: States take lessons from chaotic primary season to prepare for an unprecedented election

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 13 How ‘upcycling’ discarded ingredients into food is gaining momentum

  2. Read Sep 11 9/11 to today: Ways we have changed

  3. Watch Sep 11 Shields and Brooks on virus aid impasse, Woodward’s Trump revelations

  4. Read Sep 14 9/11 to now: Ways we have changed

  5. Read Sep 14 WATCH LIVE: House oversight committee examines U.S. postal service and the mail-in voting process

The Latest