WATCH LIVE: House Oversight committee holds hearing on Trump changes to 2020 Census

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing Wednesday to examine President Donald Trump’s memo excluding undocumented immigrants from the 2020 Census count that is used to calculate the number of congressional seats for each state.

A new analysis shows which states would be most impacted by Trump’s order, which was issued last week. Pew Research Center says, without that population, California would lose two seats instead of one, Florida would gain one seat instead of two and Texas would gain two seats instead of three.

Additionally, the Pew analysis shows Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio would each keep a congressional seat they most likely would have lost during the process of divvying up congressional seats. That process will take place after the 2020 census is finished.