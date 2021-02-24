WATCH LIVE: House oversight committee holds hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing on Wednesday to examine legislative proposals seeking to improve the financial condition of the U.S. Postal Service.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. EST. Watch in the video player.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office lists USPS’ financial viability as a “high risk issue,” stating “USPS’s overall financial condition is deteriorating and unsustainable. USPS has lost $69 billion over the past 11 fiscal years—including $3.9 billion in fiscal year 2018.”

Earlier this month, a former labor leader and Obama administration official was elected to serve as chair of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, marking the first step in a potential shakeup under President Joe Biden.

Ron Bloom replaced a former Republican National Committee chair, Robert “Mike” Duncan, who remains on the governing board as critics call for firing embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and changing the board to increase racial and gender diversity and create a Democratic majority. All six current board members are men.

DeJoy, a prominent Republican fundraiser and supporter of former President Donald Trump, has come under heavy criticism for changes he made before the election that led to widespread delivery delays and other problems recently. The Postal Service also dealt with a dismal on-time performance during the holidays because of a crush of mail and packages that was exacerbated by the pandemic.

Bloom said Tuesday he looks forward to working with the board, DeJoy and others on a 10-year plan that will “revitalize” the Postal Service, an independent agency with roots to the 18th century.

On Tuesday, USPS said it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle. It’s part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its massive fleet to electric vehicles.

Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of the new Next Generation Delivery Vehicles at its existing U.S. manufacturing facilities. Oshkosh will get an initial $482 million in the contract, which the USPS described as the first part of a multibillion-dollar 10-year effort to replace its delivery vehicle fleet.