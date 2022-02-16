By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: House Oversight hearing on defending U.S. allies against Russia in Eastern Europe

Politics

The House Oversight committee holds a hearing Wednesday on defending U.S. allies against Russia in Eastern Europe.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: