WATCH: House Oversight hearing on federal response to drug addiction and overdose crisis

The House Oversight committee held hearing Monday on the federal response to drug addiction and the overdose crisis.

“This hearing comes at a very difficult moment for our nation,” said committee chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

“Overdose deaths in American have been rising for more than two decades, and during the coronavirus pandemic, fatal overdoses skyrocketed to historic levels.”

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, testified before the committee.

“At this moment in history, our nation is at an inflection point,” he said. “Our actions must rise to the occasion by being bold and innovative, but also compassionate and consequential.”

The hearing was held to evaluate the Biden administration’s 2022 National Drug Control Strategy, which aims to reduce the availability of dangerous substances while also ensuring treatment for addiction by approaching it as a disease.

“Taken together, these goals and policies usher in a new era of drug policy that is comprehensive holistic and targeted at saving lives first,” said Gupta.

CDC data released in May indicates that deaths from drug overdoses in the U.S. reached a record-high in 2021.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, the highest annual death toll ever recorded. Deaths from fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine rose sharply.