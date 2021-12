The House National Security subcommittee will hold a hearing at 9:30 a.m. on “Examining the Worldwide Threat of al Qaeda, ISIS and Other Foreign Terrorist Organization”.

Watch the hearing in the player above.

Testimony is expected from State Department Acting Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism Milancy Harris.

This is a developing story and will be updated.